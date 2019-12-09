Amgen's Avsola becomes latest challenger to Remicade

US biotech Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) now has an approved biosimilar referencing Remicade (infliximab), the autoimmune disorders drug from the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) unit Janssen.

Avsola joins other Remicade biosimilars including from companies including Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Celltrion Healthcare (Kosdaq: 068270) and Samsung Bioepis, and has been approved for all the indications of the reference product.

These indications are rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis.