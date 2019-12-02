Ogivri, a biosimilar of Herceptin, launches in the USA

Netherlands-incorporated Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) and India’s Biocon (BSE: 532523) have launched Ogivri (trastuzumab-dkst) in the USA, a biosimilar to Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Herceptin.

Roche's super-blockbuster has led in the breast cancer space for a number of years, with consistent annual revenues of around $7 billion.

The drug has faced increasing competition, however, including from Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Ibrance (palbociclib), which has picked up steam in recent years. Ibrance sales have grown to $4.1 billion in 2018.