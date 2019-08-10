Amgen shares jump as it wins Enbrel biosimilar patent case

Shares of US biotech giant Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) were up almost 6% at $196.25 by close of trading on Friday - on almost double normal volume - in response to a favorable Court ruling in its Enbrel (etanercept) patent dispute.
The US District Court for the District of New Jersey has ruled in Amgen's favor on validity of the two patents that describe and claim rheumatoid arthritis/juvenile idiopathic arthritis therapy Enbrel– a drug that generated US sales of some $4.8 billion last year - and methods for making it.
Amgen affiliates Immunex and Amgen Manufacturing, along with the owner and licensor of the two patents, (ROG: SIX), brought the patent infringement action in Federal Court against fellow Swiss giant Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Sandoz companies. Before trial, Sandoz acknowledged that its biosimilar etanercept infringes seven patent claims in US Patent Nos 8,063,182 and 8,163,522, said Amgen. Trial proceeded only on Sandoz's challenges to validity of those claims. After careful consideration, the Court found that Sandoz had not met its burden to prove all seven asserted claims invalid.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze