Sunday 24 November 2024

Big Pharma's control over the Russian state drug procurement tenders market slipping away, says Biocad

Biosimilars
16 October 2014

Russian pharmaceutical companies are actively squeezing out foreign therapeutic manufacturers from the government tenders, according to leading Russian biotech firm Biocad.

The patients' support state program allocates the highest budget for rituximab, a drug used in the treatment of hematological cancers. In 2013, $217 million were appropriated from the federal budget for this drug alone. This year, for the first time, Russian biosimilar drug AcellBia will be supplied under this program.

For years, all income from sales of rituximab in Russia was booked by the sole producer of the drug, the Swiss company Roche (ROG: SIX). Earlier this year, Biocad entered the Russian market with AcellBia, biosimilar of Roche's MabThera/Rituxan (rituximab), and as a result the situation has drastically changed (The Pharma Letter May 15). The Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation will purchase rituximab produced by a Russian company for patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biosimilars

Xbrane and Intas to jointly develop Opdivo biosimilar
20 November 2024
Opuviz is latest EC-approved ophthalmology biosimilar
18 November 2024
Celltrion acquires Swiss firm iQone Healthcare
15 November 2024
EC approval for Sandoz’s Afqlir
15 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze