Biosimilar of Forteo launched in Japan by Mochida

Biosimilars
27 November 2019
Japanese mid-size drugmaker Mochida Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4534) announced that “Teriparatide BS Subcutaneous Injection Kit 600μg MOCHIDA” (Development code: RGB-10) has been launched in Japan as the National Health Insurance (NHI) drug price has been listed today.

The Mochida product is a therapeutic equivalent of Eli Lilly's (NYSE: JNJ) Forteo for the treatment of osteoporosis. In the third quarter of the current year, Forteo generated global sales of $371 million for Lilly, down 5% from $391 million.

Mochida gained approval for the biosimilar from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare on September 20.

