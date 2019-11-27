Biosimilar of Forteo launched in Japan by Mochida

Japanese mid-size drugmaker Mochida Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4534) announced that “Teriparatide BS Subcutaneous Injection Kit 600μg MOCHIDA” (Development code: RGB-10) has been launched in Japan as the National Health Insurance (NHI) drug price has been listed today.
The Mochida product is a therapeutic equivalent of Eli Lilly's (NYSE: JNJ) Forteo for the treatment of osteoporosis. In the third quarter of the current year, Forteo generated global sales of $371 million for Lilly, down 5% from $391 million.
Mochida gained approval for the biosimilar from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare on September 20.
