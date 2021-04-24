Saturday 23 November 2024

Boehringer says data supports interchangeability of Cyltezo with Humira

Biosimilars
24 April 2021
boehringer_headquarters_flags_large

German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim as announced results from a Phase III, randomized study that concluded that switching several times from Humira (adalimumab) to Cyltezo (adalimumab-adbm) produced similar clinical outcomes in terms of pharmacokinetics, efficacy, immunogenicity, and safety in people with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis.

The 32-week data has been presented at the American Academy of Dermatology 2021 virtual meeting experience.

“We are proud to present the results from Voltaire-X, a landmark study that supports Boehringer Ingelheim’s application for interchangeability between Cyltezo and Humira,” said Thomas Seck, senior vice president, medicine and regulatory affairs at Boehringer Ingelheim. “This first-of-its-kind switching study further reinforces our goal to broaden access to biosimilar treatment options while contributing to the quality and sustainability of healthcare systems,” he noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Humira becomes Boehringer's first biosimilar approved in Europe
13 November 2017
Biosimilars
Boehringer's biosimilar proves similarity to Humira
7 November 2017
Biosimilars
Boehringer and AbbVie settle biosimilar patent dispute
14 May 2019
Biotechnology
FDA accepts spesolimab for priority review in GPP
15 December 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biosimilars

Xbrane and Intas to jointly develop Opdivo biosimilar
20 November 2024
Opuviz is latest EC-approved ophthalmology biosimilar
18 November 2024
Celltrion acquires Swiss firm iQone Healthcare
15 November 2024
EC approval for Sandoz’s Afqlir
15 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze