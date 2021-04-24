Boehringer says data supports interchangeability of Cyltezo with Humira

German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim as announced results from a Phase III, randomized study that concluded that switching several times from Humira (adalimumab) to Cyltezo (adalimumab-adbm) produced similar clinical outcomes in terms of pharmacokinetics, efficacy, immunogenicity, and safety in people with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis.
The 32-week data has been presented at the American Academy of Dermatology 2021 virtual meeting experience.
“We are proud to present the results from Voltaire-X, a landmark study that supports Boehringer Ingelheim’s application for interchangeability between Cyltezo and Humira,” said Thomas Seck, senior vice president, medicine and regulatory affairs at Boehringer Ingelheim. “This first-of-its-kind switching study further reinforces our goal to broaden access to biosimilar treatment options while contributing to the quality and sustainability of healthcare systems,” he noted.
