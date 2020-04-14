BRIEF—Fulphila launches in Australia

India’s Biocon and USA-based Mylan have launched Fulphila, a biosimilar to Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), in Australia.

The product is approved to decrease the duration of severe neutropenia for people who have had chemotherapy for cancer.

Fulphila is now available through the country’s Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS).

Biocon Biologics chief executive Christiane Hamacher said: “Fulphila, co-developed by Biocon Biologics and Mylan, is the third biosimilar to be commercialized in Australia and we hope that continued penetration of our biosimilars will enable higher cost savings for the Australian healthcare system.”