Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Fulphila launches in Australia

Biosimilars
14 April 2020

India’s Biocon and USA-based Mylan have launched Fulphila, a biosimilar to Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), in Australia.

The product is approved to decrease the duration of severe neutropenia for people who have had chemotherapy for cancer.

Fulphila is now available through the country’s Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS).

Biocon Biologics chief executive Christiane Hamacher said: “Fulphila, co-developed by Biocon Biologics and Mylan, is the third biosimilar to be commercialized in Australia and we hope that continued penetration of our biosimilars will enable higher cost savings for the Australian healthcare system.”



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze