BRIEF—New Neulasta biosimilar approved in Europe

Biosimilars
27 November 2018

Novartis’ US generics business Sandoz was won European approval for the biosimilar Ziextenzo (pegfilgrastim), in the same indications as its reference product, Neulasta.

The therapy is approved as a treatment to reduce neutropenia and incidence of febrile neutropenia in adult patients treated with chemotherapy for certain cancers.

Global biopharma head Stefan Hendriks said: "With the approval of Ziextenzo, a long-acting version of oncology supportive medicine filgrastim, we look forward to providing a treatment option that delivers the possibility of further reducing both the personal and financial burden of cancer."

