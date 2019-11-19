BRIEF—Pfizer latest to line up Humira biosimilar for USA

The world’s biggest pharma company became the latest drugmaker to gain US Food and Drug Administration approval for a biosimilar version of the world’s biggest-selling drug.

Pfizer’s Abrilada – which references AbbVie’s Humira (adalimumab), has been approved for the treatment of certain patients with rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, adult Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and plaque psoriasis.

Along with Humira biosimilars from Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Samsung Bioepis and others, the Pfizer copy will be launched in 2023, as per an agreement with AbbVie.