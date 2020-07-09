Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—US FDA approves another Humira biosimilar, Hulio

Biosimilars
9 July 2020

Mylan and Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Hulio (adalimumab-fkjp), a biosimilar to AbbVie's Humira (adalimumab), for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis (four years and older), psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, adult Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and plaque psoriasis, in both prefilled syringe and auto-injector presentations.

In accordance with its patent license agreement with AbbVie, Mylan will be able to launch Hulio in the USA during July 2023.

Hulio gained approval in Europe in 2018.

The approval of Hulio was based on a comprehensive analytical, preclinical and clinical program.

The Phase III clinical study, ARABESC, conducted by Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics, demonstrated no clinically-meaningful differences in terms of safety, efficacy and immunogenicity compared with the reference product, Humira, in rheumatoid arthritis patients.

Humira had brand sales of around $14.9 billion in the USA for the 12 months ending December 2019, according to AbbVie's 2019 annual report.

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Ventegra adds Celltrion's Humira copy as preferred formulary product
6 October 2023
Biosimilars
FDA approves Amgen's Amjevita as a biosimilar to Humira
24 September 2016
Biosimilars
Sandoz' GP2015 'highly similar' to Enbrel, say FDA staffers
12 July 2016
Biosimilars
Another Humira biosimilar accepted for EMA and FDA regulatory review
18 January 2017


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze