Celltrion gains EC clearance for its biosimilar Yuflyma

Celltrion Healthcare (Kosdaq: 068270) revealed yesterday that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for Yuflyma (CT-P17), an adalimumab biosimilar, across all 13 intended indications for the treatment of multiple chronic inflammatory diseases.
The approval follows a European Medicines Agency advisory panel recommendation in December that Yuflyma, referencing AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) mega blockbuster Humira, be approved for the treatment of certain inflammatory and autoimmune disorders.
The marketing authorization is based on analytical, pre-clinical and clinical studies, demonstrating that Yuflyma is comparable to adalimumab, the reference product, in terms of safety, efficacy, PK/PD and immunogenicity up to 24 weeks and 1 year following treatment. Based on the results of the pivotal study, a high concentration formulation of Yuflyma has been approved for use in the European Union (EU), in patients with 13 chronic inflammatory diseases; rheumatoid arthritis (RA), juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), axial spondyloarthritis without radiographic evidence of AS (nr-axSpA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), psoriasis (PsO), pediatric plaque psoriasis (pPsO), hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), Crohn’s disease (CD), pediatric Crohn’s disease (pCD), ulcerative colitis (UC), uveitis (UV) and pediatric uveitis (pUV).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze