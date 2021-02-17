Saturday 23 November 2024

Celltrion gains EC clearance for its biosimilar Yuflyma

Biosimilars
17 February 2021
celltrion_sign_large

Celltrion Healthcare (Kosdaq: 068270) revealed yesterday that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for Yuflyma (CT-P17), an adalimumab biosimilar, across all 13 intended indications for the treatment of multiple chronic inflammatory diseases.

The approval follows a European Medicines Agency advisory panel recommendation in December that Yuflyma, referencing AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) mega blockbuster Humira, be approved for the treatment of certain inflammatory and autoimmune disorders.

The marketing authorization is based on analytical, pre-clinical and clinical studies, demonstrating that Yuflyma is comparable to adalimumab, the reference product, in terms of safety, efficacy, PK/PD and immunogenicity up to 24 weeks and 1 year following treatment. Based on the results of the pivotal study, a high concentration formulation of Yuflyma has been approved for use in the European Union (EU), in patients with 13 chronic inflammatory diseases; rheumatoid arthritis (RA), juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), axial spondyloarthritis without radiographic evidence of AS (nr-axSpA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), psoriasis (PsO), pediatric plaque psoriasis (pPsO), hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), Crohn’s disease (CD), pediatric Crohn’s disease (pCD), ulcerative colitis (UC), uveitis (UV) and pediatric uveitis (pUV).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Celltrion develops neutralizing antibody cocktail with CT-P59 to tackle COVID-19 variant spread
11 February 2021
Biotechnology
Celltrion Healthcare reaches key milestones in COVID-19 treatment
24 March 2020
Biosimilars
Celltrion nabs EU approval of first subcutaneous infliximab biosimilar
26 November 2019
Biosimilars
New data raise profile of Truxima at EHA 2021
14 June 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biosimilars

Xbrane and Intas to jointly develop Opdivo biosimilar
20 November 2024
Opuviz is latest EC-approved ophthalmology biosimilar
18 November 2024
Celltrion acquires Swiss firm iQone Healthcare
15 November 2024
EC approval for Sandoz’s Afqlir
15 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze