Cheaper cancer drug battle stoked up in India

As India's Biocon Biologics (BSE: 53223) partners pharma giants Novartis (NOVN: VX) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) to enhance access to life-saving cancer drugs for patients, especially in Sub-Saharan and Asian regions, several Indian drug majors are ponying up to ensure easy access to top cancer drugs, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.
The battle for cheaper cancer drugs has ratcheted up in India with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) recently approving several generic versions of sunitinib to treat kidney cancer.
The approval of generic brands of expensive oncology drugs is set to help in reducing the cost of these life-saving drugs, and improve access and adherence to treatment in the future.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze