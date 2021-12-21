FDA approves second biosimilar insulin product

The Food and Drug Administration yesterday approved the second biosimilar insulin product, Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Rezvoglar (insulin glargine-aglr).

Rezvoglar is biosimilar to Lantus (insulin glargine), which is marketed by Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), and generated first-half 2021 sales of 1.29 billion euros ($1.52 billion) for the French firm.

Rezvoglar is a long-acting human insulin analog indicated to improve glycemic control in adults and pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes mellitus and in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.