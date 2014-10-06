France generics association GEMME to hold symposium in support of domestic biosimilar production

The French generics-maker association, GEMME, is to hold the first symposium on the challenges and opportunities associated with biosimilars in France, and is urging the industry to nurture the nascent biosimilars trade domestically.

The complexity and resources needed for the development and production of biosimilars mean that France as a country needs to prioritize favorable conditions for the industry to flourish.

The GEMME symposium will consist of health economists, representatives from industry, research, hospitals and patients, and will encourage those involved to reach a consensus on how to develop these specialities in France.