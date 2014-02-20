Merck names Simon Sturge as new head of biosimilars unit

Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) has appointed Simon Sturge to head the biosimilars unit, effective March 1, succeeding Thierry Hulot, who created the biosimilars unit and took over responsibility for Global Manufacturing & Supply for the Merck Serono division at the end of last year.
In his new role, Mr Sturge, who joins from German rival Boehringer Ingelheim, will report to Stefan Oschmann, a member of Merck’s executive board and responsible for the company’s pharmaceutical businesses.
At Boehringer Ingelheim, Mr Sturge, a British native, was head of Biopharmaceuticals (including Biosimilars). Prior to Boehringer Ingelheim he was chief executive of Dutch biotech-company OctoPlus NV and before that position he acted as CEO of Vernalis. Mr Sturge also held several roles of increasing seniority from business development, marketing, operations to CEO at Lonza Biologics, at Celltech Biologics, and at Astra.
