Merck Serono on track with pharma strategy

Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) says that its biopharmaceutical division - Merck Serono - is well on track with the implementation of the group’s “Fit for 2018” transformation and growth program.

This is reflected by efficiency gains and the successful execution of growth initiatives as well as progress in the pipeline, among others in immuno-oncology and in the field of Biosimilars, in which Merck plans to step up investments next year.

“I’m happy that the realignment of our pharma business is taking hold and that we’re now in a position to demonstrate clear progress,” said Karl-Ludwig Kley, chairman of the executive board of Merck, at today’s Analyst & Investor Day in Darmstadt, adding: “We are well on track to live up to our own as well as to the expectations of our patients, customers and those of the capital markets.”



Merck presented a detailed update of its clinical development candidates in immunology and oncology and immuno-oncology. Besides clinical data on atacicept and the program and prospects around TH-302, initial progress regarding the immuno-oncology drug candidate anti-PD-L1 was discussed.