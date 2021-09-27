Wednesday 19 November 2025

Record $338 billion savings in 2020 from copy meds in USA

Biosimilars
27 September 2021
The USA’s Association for Accessible Medicines (AAM), the trade body for generic and biosimilar manufacturers, has released the top-line findings from its forthcoming 2021 Generic Drug and Biosimilars Savings in the US report highlighting the value of generic and biosimilar drugs.

According to the analysis, the US health care system saved $338 billion in 2020 through the use of Food and Drug Administration-approved generic and biosimilar drugs.

90% of the prescriptions filled in the USA in 2020 were filled by generic drugs, but those prescriptions accounted for only 18% of the country’s spending on prescription drugs.

