Semglee success to spur pricing pressure in US insulin market

Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn), an insulin glargine biosimilar developed by Indian company Biocon (BSE: 53223), has been listed as a preferred brand by one of the USA’s largest pharmacy benefit managers, Express Scripts.
The product is being commercialized by Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS), the newly-formed generics powerhouse resulting from the merger of Mylan and Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) Upjohn unit.
Broad coverage of Semglee, which was approved in July 2021, represents a significant boost for the company, and a threat to the market position of existing options.
