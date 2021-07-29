Sunday 24 November 2024

FDA nod for first Interchangeable insulin product, Semglee

Biosimilars
29 July 2021
The US Food and Drug Administration approved the first interchangeable biosimilar insulin product, Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn), from Mylan, a company that morphed into Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS) as a result of its merger with Pfizer’s generics and biosimilars business, Upjohn, and whose shares rose 3.3% to $14.70 on the news.

Semglee is both biosimilar to and interchangeable with Lantus (insulin glargine), which is marketed by Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), and generated first-half 2021 sales of 1.29 billion euros ($1.52 billion) for the French firm.

As an interchangeable biosimilar product, Semglee) may be substituted for Lantus at the pharmacy-level without the intervention of the prescribing health care provider, subject to state pharmacy laws.

