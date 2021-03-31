Sunday 24 November 2024

STADA strengthens oncology offering by launching Oyavas biosimilar

31 March 2021
German drugmaker STADA Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra) has broadened its specialty oncology portfolio by introducing its Oyavas (bevacizumab) biosimilar upon receiving a pan-European marketing authorization.

A biosimilar to Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Avastin, Oyavas is now available to oncologists and their patients in Germany and the Netherlands, while launches in other European countries will follow soon, depending in part on national pricing and reimbursement clearance.

The Oyavas launches in Germany and the Netherlands come immediately after receipt of a centralized marketing authorization from the European Commission. Under the terms of an agreement with mAbxience, STADA holds the marketing authorization and sales and marketing rights to Oyavas in around 40 European countries, including all 27 European Union member states.

