Saturday 23 November 2024

Why IP protections are important for biologic medicines

Biosimilars
19 July 2019
phrma-logo-big

Biologics are cutting-edge therapies that treat or cure some of the most challenging and costly diseases. These medicines are created from living organisms through highly complex manufacturing processes and include gene and cell therapies, therapeutic proteins, monoclonal antibodies and vaccines, notes a posting on the website of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America by Tom Wilbur, a director of public affairs at PhRMA.

In 2010, the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA) created an abbreviated regulatory approval pathway for biosimilars – a product that is “similar” to a biologic medicine that was already licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration. Until Congress passed the BPCIA, there was no pathway to bring biosimilars to market. As of July 2019, 21 biosimilars have been approved in the USA.

In this IP Explained post, Mr Wilbur explores the balance struck by the BPCIA to provide intellectual property protections for innovator biologics while encouraging competition in the marketplace.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
PhRMA weighs in on ICER reviews reform
24 June 2019
Pharmaceutical
PhRMA calls on USTR to be tough on unfair practices
15 March 2019
Pharmaceutical
PhRMA appeals for USTR action on damaging foreign practices
9 February 2019
Pharmaceutical
Medicines Australia angry over IP law amends
26 July 2019


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biosimilars

Xbrane and Intas to jointly develop Opdivo biosimilar
20 November 2024
Opuviz is latest EC-approved ophthalmology biosimilar
18 November 2024
Celltrion acquires Swiss firm iQone Healthcare
15 November 2024
EC approval for Sandoz’s Afqlir
15 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze