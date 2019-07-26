Medicines Australia angry over IP law amends

The trade group representing pharma in Australia is angry that proposed legislation on intellectual property (IP) has failed to heed its recommendations.

Medicines Australia believes that the legislation, called the IP Laws Amendment, will weaken the country’s attractiveness as an investment and innovation destination.

The group had called for the retention of innovation patents, an unambiguous objects clause consistent with international obligations, the granting of compulsory licenses only in exceptional circumstances and only when in accordance with international rules, and the application of Crown use provisions only where consistent with Australia’s obligations under international treaties.