Biota predicting downturn in profits

Biota Holdings of Australia has admitted that the last mild influenzaseason will hurt profits this financial year, but has avoided commenting on the global marketing by partner GlaxoSmithKline of its flagship anti-flu drug, Relenza (zanamivir). GSK's chief executive, Jean-Pierre Garnier, has described Relenza as a niche product, but his counterpart at Biota, Hugh Niall, said Dr Garnier's comments had to be seen in the context of GSK's global scale. Sales of the drug in the first quarter of 2001 were $60 million.
