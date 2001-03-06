Biotech firms report progress with psoriasis treatments at AAD meeting

This year's American Academy of Dermatology meeting has seen a string ofbiotechnology companies report positive results with the new biologic treatments for psoriasis. Amongst them was Biogen, which reported that patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis who were retreated with its intravenously-administered Amevive (alefacept) drug exhibited a similar response to an initial course of treatment.
Amevive's safety and efficacy in psoriasis has already been reported in an earlier Phase II study (Marketletter December 13, 1999), but the follow-on study presented at the AAD meeting is important because it shows that the drug, which is designed for intermittent dosing, does not appear to lose efficacy after the first course. There is always a risk that a large antibody-based molecule such as Amevive will see its activity reduced on subsequent doses through mechanisms such as the generation of neutralizing antibodies.
Amevive's long-term effects reported
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze