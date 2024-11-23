Biotech Patenting: Council Of Ministers Close To Common Position

After a lengthy negotiation, European Union countries' ambassadors tothe EU have recommended that national ministers adopt the latest draft of the biotechnology patenting directive at their meeting on November 27.

The latest text takes up all 66 amendments voted by the European Parliament in July this year. Should the text be agreed as it stands, it becomes very difficult indeed for the Parliament to amend it again, having seen all its first reading amendments incorporated.

"Green" Opponents In UK, Belgium, Netherlands and Denmark The negotiations on the directive have been conducted against a background of extreme uncertainty, due to opposition from Green opponents in the UK, Austria, Belgium, The Netherlands and Denmark.