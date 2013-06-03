Thursday 20 November 2025

AbbVie/Eisai's Humira has best clinical profile among psoriatic arthritis treatments

Biotechnology
3 June 2013

Based on clinical data and the opinions of interviewed thought leaders interviewed by health care advisory firm Decision Resources, US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Japan’s Eisai's (TYO: 4523) Humira (adalimumab) has the strongest clinical profile among key marketed products that treat psoriatic arthritis (PsA).

None of the PsA therapies in development show advantages in efficacy over Humira, although UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) and Astellas' (TYO: 4503) Cimzia (certolizumab pegol) has a clinical profile that is not differentiated from Humira based on thought leader opinion and clinical trial data.

According to the DecisionBase 2013 report titled Opportunity Remains for Novel Therapies That Address Rheumatologists' and Payers' Shared Views on Unmet Need in the TNF-Alpha-Inhibitor-Dominated PsA Market, while some other therapies in development hold promise, they have efficacy, safety and tolerability, and/or delivery disadvantages compared with Humira and Cimzia. Humira has been forecast as achieving sales of $10 billion this year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze