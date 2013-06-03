AbbVie/Eisai's Humira has best clinical profile among psoriatic arthritis treatments

Based on clinical data and the opinions of interviewed thought leaders interviewed by health care advisory firm Decision Resources, US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Japan’s Eisai's (TYO: 4523) Humira (adalimumab) has the strongest clinical profile among key marketed products that treat psoriatic arthritis (PsA).

None of the PsA therapies in development show advantages in efficacy over Humira, although UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) and Astellas' (TYO: 4503) Cimzia (certolizumab pegol) has a clinical profile that is not differentiated from Humira based on thought leader opinion and clinical trial data.

According to the DecisionBase 2013 report titled Opportunity Remains for Novel Therapies That Address Rheumatologists' and Payers' Shared Views on Unmet Need in the TNF-Alpha-Inhibitor-Dominated PsA Market, while some other therapies in development hold promise, they have efficacy, safety and tolerability, and/or delivery disadvantages compared with Humira and Cimzia. Humira has been forecast as achieving sales of $10 billion this year.