AbbVie in antibody development deal for preventing and treating COVID-19

US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Harbour BioMed, Utrecht University and Erasmus Medical Center are collaborating to develop a new antibody to prevent and treat COVID-19.

The focus of the collaboration is on advancing the fully human, neutralizing antibody 47D11, which targets the conserved domain of the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2.

Under the terms of the collaboration, AbbVie will support its three partners through the pre-clinical activities, while simultaneously undertaking preparations for later stage pre-clinical and clinical development work.