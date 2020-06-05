AbbVie in antibody development deal for preventing and treating COVID-19

US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Harbour BioMed, Utrecht University and Erasmus Medical Center are collaborating to develop a new antibody to prevent and treat COVID-19.
The focus of the collaboration is on advancing the fully human, neutralizing antibody 47D11, which targets the conserved domain of the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2.
Under the terms of the collaboration, AbbVie will support its three partners through the pre-clinical activities, while simultaneously undertaking preparations for later stage pre-clinical and clinical development work.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze