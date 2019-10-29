Added indication for Dupixent approved in Europe

The European Commission (EC) today approved a new indication for Dupixent (dupilumab) in chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP).

Now indicated as an add-on therapy with intranasal corticosteroids for the treatment of adults with severe CRSwNP for whom therapy with systemic corticosteroids and/or surgery do not provide adequate disease control, Dupixent was developed by US biotech Regeneron Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: REGN) and French partner Sanofi (Euronext: SAN). Sales recorded by Sanofi in the second quarter of this year rose 166.3% to $557.3 million.

New indication worth $1 billion sales, according to analysts