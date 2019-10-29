Added indication for Dupixent approved in Europe

The European Commission (EC) today approved a new indication for Dupixent (dupilumab) in chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP).
Now indicated as an add-on therapy with intranasal corticosteroids for the treatment of adults with severe CRSwNP for whom therapy with systemic corticosteroids and/or surgery do not provide adequate disease control, Dupixent was developed by US biotech Regeneron Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: REGN) and French partner Sanofi (Euronext: SAN). Sales recorded by Sanofi in the second quarter of this year rose 166.3% to $557.3 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze