Phase III data show significant improvement in severe atopic dermatitis for children treated with Dupixent

The pivotal Phase III clinical trial results announced today show Dupixent (dupilumab) combined with standard-of-care topical corticosteroids (TCS) in children aged six-11 years with uncontrolled severe atopic dermatitis significantly improved disease signs, symptoms and health-related quality of life.

Developed by French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and US biotech Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN), Dupixent is already a blockbuster drug. The companies previously announced top-line positive results of this trial in August 2019. Shares of Sanofi, which posted sales of 2.07 billion euros ($2.25 billion) for the drug in 2019, were up 1.95% at 81.03 euros by early afternoon today.

“In my practice, I see children with severe atopic dermatitis struggling with intense, persistent itching and skin lesions covering much of their body, and caregivers who are desperate for additional treatment options that can help control this disease,” said Dr Amy Paller, Walter J Hamlin Professor and chair of Dermatology and Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and principal investigator of the trial.