Saturday 23 November 2024

Phase III data show significant improvement in severe atopic dermatitis for children treated with Dupixent

Biotechnology
3 April 2020
sanofi-regeneron-big

The pivotal Phase III clinical trial results announced today show Dupixent (dupilumab) combined with standard-of-care topical corticosteroids (TCS) in children aged six-11 years with uncontrolled severe atopic dermatitis significantly improved disease signs, symptoms and health-related quality of life.

Developed by French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and US biotech Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN), Dupixent is already a blockbuster drug. The companies previously announced top-line positive results of this trial in August 2019. Shares of Sanofi, which posted sales of 2.07 billion euros ($2.25 billion) for the drug in 2019, were up 1.95% at 81.03 euros by early afternoon today.

“In my practice, I see children with severe atopic dermatitis struggling with intense, persistent itching and skin lesions covering much of their body, and caregivers who are desperate for additional treatment options that can help control this disease,” said Dr Amy Paller, Walter J Hamlin Professor and chair of Dermatology and Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and principal investigator of the trial.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Sanofi halts diabetes and CV research, Dupixent and vaccines take center stage
10 December 2019
Biotechnology
Added indication for Dupixent approved in Europe
29 October 2019
Biotechnology
Dupixent continues to grow with new US indication
27 May 2020
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Dupixent pre-filled pen gets FDA nod
20 June 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze