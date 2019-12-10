Sanofi halts diabetes and CV research, Dupixent and vaccines take center stage

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) was trading 5% higher as Tuesday’s activity entered its final hour, after the company announced a new strategy.

Chief executive Paul Hudson (pictured above) unveiled the new strategic framework as Sanofi staged a Capital Markets Day the day after the company announced that it was to acquire the US oncology specialist Synthorx (Nasdaq: THOR) for around $2.5 billion.

"We are now preparing for our next cycle"