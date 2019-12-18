New low for pharma R&D returns

Projected returns on investment in research and development (R&D) for the top 12 global pharma companies have fallen to 1.8%, the lowest level in a decade, finds research by Deloitte’s Centre for Health Solutions.

To put this into context, the figure was 10.1% in 2010, evidence of an 8.3% decline to today’s levels, which are 0.1% lower than last year.

Forecast average peak sales per asset are at $376 million, making 2019 the lowest level since Deloitte’s R&D report began 10 years ago.