Affimed up on news of Roivant deal worth potential $2 billion

Biotechnology
10 November 2020
Immuno-oncology company Affimed made further gains in Tuesday’s market following its 9% jump on Monday.

The firm had just announced a licensing and strategic collaboration agreement with biotech holding company Roivant Sciences to develop and commercialize novel ICE molecules in oncology.

This collaboration grants Roivant a license to the preclinical molecule AFM32 and will also leverage Affimed’s proprietary redirected optimized cell killing (ROCK) platform to generate ICE molecules against targets not included in Affimed’s current pipeline.

