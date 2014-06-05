AFFiRiS reports breakthrough in Alzheimer's disease with AD04

Austrian biotech firm AFFiRiS has released Phase II results with its proprietary AD04 vaccine, saying it is the first drug ever to demonstrate clinical and biomarker effects consistent with disease modification in Alzheimer patients.
The results show an impressive therapeutic effect of AD04 and make it the first ever compound demonstrating clinical and biomarker evidence consistent with disease modification of Alzheimer's disease (AD). A statistically significant correlation was demonstrated between the cognitive/functional outcome and the volume of the hippocampus, the region of the brain locating the cognitive/memory functions, both of which demonstrated positive impact on disease progression over 18 months. Similar stabilization was also seen across behavioral and quality of life outcomes.
These results for the very first time meet all of the criteria for disease modification as defined by US and European regulatory agencies - the Food and Drug administration and European Medicines Agency, the company noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze