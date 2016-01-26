Sunday 24 November 2024

Agilis Biotherapeutics names former Lundbeck executive Christopher Silber as CMO

Biotechnology
26 January 2016
agilisbig

Privately-held US biotech firm Agilis Biotherapeutics has appointed Christopher Silber as its chief medical officer.

Dr Silber has more than 25 years of clinical development leadership experience in the pharmaceutical industry including orphan drug development, with extensive therapeutic experience in neuroscience. Prior to joining Agilis, he spent seven years at Denmark’s Lundbeck, a company specializing in brain disease, in senior management positions, including most recently vice president US Clinical Development Center.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr Silber with his leadership and background in clinical-regulatory development and strategic planning. Chris brings extensive scientific and clinical experience to Agilis that is directly aligned with our mission to help patients with rare CNS diseases,” stated Mark Pykett, president and chief executive of Agilis. “His extensive drug development experience makes him an ideal addition to Agilis’ team as we advance our gene therapy portfolio through successive stages of clinical study toward registration. We are delighted to have Chris lead Agilis’ clinical development programs and bring life-changing gene therapies to patients with devastating rare CNS [central nervous system] disorders in desperate need of treatment options,” Dr Pykett added.

