Saturday 23 November 2024

Agios withdraws European regulatory filing for Tibsovo

Biotechnology
19 October 2020
ema_big

US cancer metabolism specialist Agios Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: AGIO) late Friday announced the withdrawal of its European Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Tibsovo (ivosidenib tablets) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with an isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation.

The decision is based on feedback from the European Medicine Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) that the available clinical data from the company’s
single arm, uncontrolled Phase I study do not sufficiently support a positive benefit-risk balance for the proposed indication.

Commenting on Agios’ decision, analysts SVB Leerink Research noted that this announcement was not entirely unexpected after the enasidenib (Idhifa) marketing application for IDH2-mutant r/r AML in Europe was withdrawn by Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) in December 2019.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
EMA validates tafasitamab regulatory submission
21 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
Agios drug approved in USA for certain acute myeloid leukemia patients
20 July 2018
Biotechnology
Novel technology clears final hurdle in rare anemia
2 December 2020
Biotechnology
New Phase III data falls short on OS but supports sNDA filing for Agios' Tibsovo in 1st-qtr 2021
19 January 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze