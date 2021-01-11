Sunday 24 November 2024

Aker BioMarine in deal for development of Lysoveta

Biotechnology
11 January 2021
Norwegian fishing and biotech company Aker BioMarine has entered into an agreement with serial biotech entrepreneur Michael Davidson and his wholly-owned company Medical Food Solutions Research (MFSR).

The deal is for the development of Aker’s lysophosphatidylcholine (LPC)-bound EPA and DHA ingredient Lysoveta into pharmaceutical therapies for brain and eye health.

This is the first commercial pharmaceutical agreement Aker is entering for its new Lysoveta business area.

