Aker BioMarine in deal for development of Lysoveta

Norwegian fishing and biotech company Aker BioMarine has entered into an agreement with serial biotech entrepreneur Michael Davidson and his wholly-owned company Medical Food Solutions Research (MFSR).

The deal is for the development of Aker’s lysophosphatidylcholine (LPC)-bound EPA and DHA ingredient Lysoveta into pharmaceutical therapies for brain and eye health.

This is the first commercial pharmaceutical agreement Aker is entering for its new Lysoveta business area.