Akero bucks the trend, reporting strong NASH data

1 July 2020
In a therapy sector that has seen little success so far, Akero Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AKRO) late yesterday announced results of a 16-week analysis of secondary and exploratory endpoints in its Phase IIa BALANCED study of efruxifermin (EFX), formerly known as AKR-001, in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

The NASH market generated $1,179 million in 2017, and, on the assumption that new treatments will be coming to the currently hardly served sectors, is projected to reach $21,478 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 58.4% from 2021 to 2025, according to Allied Market Research.

Akero’s shares rose nearly 9% in regular trading yesterday and leapt a further 41.4% to $35.25 in after-hours activity.

