Sunday 24 November 2024

Alert public to potential of nanotechnology in medicine, German report urges

Biotechnology
6 January 2020
Germany’s pharma trade group, the VFA, has published a report on the opportunities presented by nanobiotechnology.

The report finds that Germany has a strong position in the field of nanotechnology, with 1,100 companies involved in the space, including in nanobiotechnology, the technology’s application in areas of medicine and life sciences.

"The still quite young field of research holds the potential to further improve diagnostic and therapeutic opportunities for diseases that were previously either incurable or insufficiently treatable"Current nanobiotechnological methods being used in the medical and pharmaceutical field include high-throughput screening to search for new target structures and substances, along with the use of nanoparticles in the releasee of drug substances at a local level.

