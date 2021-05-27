Global nanomedicine market to be worth $258 billion by 2025, says report

The worldwide nanomedicine market, which was worth $141.34 billion in 2020, will rise to $258.11 billion by 2025.

That is according to a report by marketdataforecast.com that has been highlighted by The World Nano Foundation and Nano Magazine as evidence of the investments flooding into nanomedicine healthcare companies.

The report also highlights a huge upsurge of investment support from governments and funds to develop nano therapies for vaccines, diagnostic imaging, regenerative medicine, and drug delivery following the impact of COVID-19.