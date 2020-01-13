Allergy specialist speeds up China program for SLIT tablets

Danish allergy immunotherapy specialists ALK-Abelló (ALKB: DC) has initiated a new Phase III trial in China for its house dust mite (HDM) allergy program.

The study is designed to secure approval for the therapy several years earlier than previously planned, and at a reduced cost.

ALK’s sublingual allergy immunotherapy (SLIT) tablet was approved by the US regulator in 2017, for allergic rhinitis caused by HDM, with or without conjunctivitis.