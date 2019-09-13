ALK Abello to propose new chairman as Steen Riisgaard to quit

Danish allergy immunotherapy specialist ALK Abello (ALKB: DC) today announced that Steen Riisgaard, ALK’s chairman, has informed the board of his intention to step down at the company's next Annual General Meeting (AGM), in March 2020.

At the AGM, the board will propose the new election of Anders Hedegaard, currently chief executive of the German-based Rodenstock Group as new chairman of the Board.

Mr Riisgaard was first elected to ALK's board of directors in 2011, and became chairman in 2012. He is also chairman of both the remuneration and nomination committees, as well as a member of the audit and scientific committees.