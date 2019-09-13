ALK Abello to propose new chairman as Steen Riisgaard to quit

Danish allergy immunotherapy specialist ALK Abello (ALKB: DC) today announced that Steen Riisgaard, ALK’s chairman, has informed the board of his intention to step down at the company's next Annual General Meeting (AGM), in March 2020.
At the AGM, the board will propose the new election of Anders Hedegaard, currently chief executive of the German-based Rodenstock Group as new chairman of the Board.
Mr Riisgaard was first elected to ALK's board of directors in 2011, and became chairman in 2012. He is also chairman of both the remuneration and nomination committees, as well as a member of the audit and scientific committees.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze