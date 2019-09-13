Saturday 23 November 2024

ALK Abello to propose new chairman as Steen Riisgaard to quit

Pharmaceutical
13 September 2019
alk-abello-big-1

Danish allergy immunotherapy specialist ALK Abello (ALKB: DC) today announced that Steen Riisgaard, ALK’s chairman, has informed the board of his intention to step down at the company's next Annual General Meeting (AGM), in March 2020.

At the AGM, the board will propose the new election of Anders Hedegaard, currently chief executive of the German-based Rodenstock Group as new chairman of the Board.

Mr Riisgaard was first elected to ALK's board of directors in 2011, and became chairman in 2012. He is also chairman of both the remuneration and nomination committees, as well as a member of the audit and scientific committees.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
ALK-Abelló reveals management change
29 November 2017
Biotechnology
Tablet sales strong at ALK Abello in the second quarter
13 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
ALK Abello shares dip as profit slumps
6 February 2018
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—ALK secures shorter dosing regimen for Alutard SQ
14 October 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze