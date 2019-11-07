ALK improves earnings guidance as sales grow across markets

Denmark-based allergy specialist ALK-Abelló (ALKB: DC) reported that revenues had risen by 11% in local currencies as the company presented its third-quarter 2019 results.
Total revenue hit 739 million Danish kroner ($110 million), with growth in sales in all regions, including a 6% rise in Europe, a 17% jump in North America and an 80% rise in international markets.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 36 million Danish kroner, a rise of 50%, and ALK has improved its EBITDA guidance for the year to between 200 and 250 million Danish kroner, from the previous estimate of 150 to 250 million.
