Tablet sales strong at ALK Abello in the second quarter

Positive growth from tablet products propelled allergy immunotherapy specialist ALK Abello (ALKB: DC) to a strong performance in the second quarter of 2019, with total revenues up 9% at 785 million Danish kroner ($117 million).

The firm said it benefited from operational efficiencies as well as higher revenues to deliver an operating profit of 24 million Danish kroner, before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

Record revenue figures for the second quarter, part of the low season for allergies, were backed up by 42% growth from tablets, and growth in all regions, including 7% in Europe and 42% in other markets globally.