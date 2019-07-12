Alnylam replaces outgoing CFO with former Shire exec

US RNAi therapies specialist Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY) yesterday announced that Jeff Poulton joined the company on July 11, 2019, and has been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective August 13.
Mr Poulton will join Alnylam with nearly 25 years of financial, operational and strategic leadership experience, most recently CFO of Indigo Ag, a company dedicated to harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet, and prior to that serving as EVP and CFO of Shire, which has been acquired by Japanese pharma giant Takeda (TYO: 4502).
Mr Poulton will replace Manmeet Soni, who has decided to resign to pursue other interests, but he will continue as CFO of Alnylam through August 12, 2019 providing a smooth transition.
