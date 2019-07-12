Saturday 23 November 2024

Alnylam replaces outgoing CFO with former Shire exec

Biotechnology
12 July 2019
alnylam_big

US RNAi therapies specialist Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY) yesterday announced that Jeff Poulton joined the company on July 11, 2019, and has been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective August 13.

Mr Poulton will join Alnylam with nearly 25 years of financial, operational and strategic leadership experience, most recently CFO of Indigo Ag, a company dedicated to harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet, and prior to that serving as EVP and CFO of Shire, which has been acquired by Japanese pharma giant Takeda (TYO: 4502).

Mr Poulton will replace Manmeet Soni, who has decided to resign to pursue other interests, but he will continue as CFO of Alnylam through August 12, 2019 providing a smooth transition.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Patisiran a launching pad for Alnylam venture into NASH research
23 March 2018
Biotechnology
Alnylam adds EC approval to FDA nod for Onpattro, but is unlikely to come cheap
30 August 2018
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Santhera CFO Christoph Rentsch to step down
9 August 2019
Biotechnology
Sanofi and Alnylam pact moves from research to delivery
8 April 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze