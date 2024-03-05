AMULET trial strengthens the case for Lundbeck's Lu AF82422

Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO) will release clinical data from the AMULET Phase II, double-blind, randomized trial of Lu AF82422 in multiple system atrophy (MSA) at the InternaPional Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and related neurological disorders (AD/PD 2024).
Lu AF82422 is a human monoclonal antibody (MAb) that recognizes and binds to all major forms of extracellular alpha-synuclein and thereby is believed to prevent uptake and inhibit seeding of aggregation. Lundbeck says that Lu AF82422 may offer a potential treatment option by targeting the underlying disease pathology of MSA and aiming at slowing clinical progression.
Based on the encouraging AMULET trial outcomes, Lundbeck plans to initiate a Phase III study, following further dialogue with health authorities.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze