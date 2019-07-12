Another Alzheimer's program hits the buffers

In yet another setback in the quest for Alzheimer’s therapies it was decided to discontinue investigation of the BACE1 inhibitor CNP520 (umibecestat) in two pivotal Phase II/III studies in the Alzheimer's Prevention Initiative Generation Program.
An assessment of unblinded data during a regular pre-planned review identified worsening in some measures of cognitive function, according to the sponsors, Novartis (NOVN: VX), Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) and the Banner Alzheimer's Institute. Given these findings, the sponsors concluded that the potential benefit for participants in the studies did not outweigh the risk.
Shares in Novartis fell 1.5% in after-hours trading to $88.98, while Amgen closed down 2.34% at $178.00 on Thursday.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze