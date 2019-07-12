Another Alzheimer's program hits the buffers

In yet another setback in the quest for Alzheimer’s therapies it was decided to discontinue investigation of the BACE1 inhibitor CNP520 (umibecestat) in two pivotal Phase II/III studies in the Alzheimer's Prevention Initiative Generation Program.

An assessment of unblinded data during a regular pre-planned review identified worsening in some measures of cognitive function, according to the sponsors, Novartis (NOVN: VX), Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) and the Banner Alzheimer's Institute. Given these findings, the sponsors concluded that the potential benefit for participants in the studies did not outweigh the risk.

Shares in Novartis fell 1.5% in after-hours trading to $88.98, while Amgen closed down 2.34% at $178.00 on Thursday.