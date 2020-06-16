Another former Amgen exec joins Moderna

US RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines specialist Moderna Therapeutics (Nasdaq: MRNA) today announced that Ray Jordan has joined the firm as chief corporate affairs officer, effective Monday, June 15, 2020.

He will serve on Moderna’s executive committee and report to chief executive Stéphane Bancel.

Mr Jordan served as senior vice president, corporate affairs at Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) from 2012 through 2019. At Amgen, he was responsible for all internal and external communications, issues management and philanthropy. During his seven-year tenure, he led strategic communications for an unprecedented six product launches.