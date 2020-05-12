Another NASH hopeful falls short in Phase III test

A trial miss for French metabolic specialist Genfit (Euronext: GNFT) has sent investors running scared in pre-market trading.
Ahead of the opening bell in New York, shares in the company were down over 60%, after the firm revealed the Phase III RESOLVE-IT study of elafibranor missed its primary endpoint.
The response rate was 19.2% for people who received elafibranor, a dual PPARα/δ agonist, compared to 14.7% for people in the placebo arm.
