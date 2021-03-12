Another string to the bow in global pandemic fight

Positive Phase III data from East Coast, USA-based vaccine specialist Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) could soon pave the way for another approved option against the novel coronavirus.
Final efficacy numbers from a large UK-based study show the candidate was 96.4% effective against mild, moderate and severe disease caused by the original COVID-19 strain.
Less encouragingly, a different set of results from a Phase IIb trial in South Africa show efficacy of 55.4% - the majority of strains in this region are of the B1.351 type.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze