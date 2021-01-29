BRIEF—Serum Institute seeks OK for India trial of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, has applied to authorities to conduct a small domestic trial of Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, which was found to be 89.3% effective in a UK trial.

The SII expects a decision on an Indian trial of Novavax' vaccine soon, chief executive Adar Poonawalla told Reuters on Friday, hours after the US company reported the efficacy data.

"We have already applied to the drug controller's office for the bridging trial, a few days ago," Mr Poonawalla said. "So they should also give that approval soon now."

SII is already bulk producing a vaccine created by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and Mr Poonawalla told Reuters earlier this month that his company would manufacture "upwards of 40-50 million doses per month" of the Novavax vaccine from around April.